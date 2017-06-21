Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Is Back On Despite Investigation

Say it isn’t so, but it is. “Bachelor in Paradise” is back.

Warner Bros. has completed their investigation, and have determined there was no misconduct conducted.

They released a statement yesterday which said in part, “Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Vanity Fair did an article in which they say from sources, producers manipulated contestants by constantly refreshing their cocktails without their knowledge letting them think they were not drinking too much.

That probably won’t be happening anymore.

They also say that all reality contestants enter into a comprehensive agreement with the production company and network waiving their rights to all footage and agreeing not to contest the way in which they are portrayed or how footage is used.

So, suing may be an issue for Corrine who has hired pitt bull lawyer, Marty Singer.

Warner Bros. says they have seen the video tape of the alleged misconduct and they say they do not intend to release it, but they say the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member, nor does it show any cast member was ever in jeopardy.

They have reportedly invited back at least one of the contestants that was involved in this scandal. Demario Jackson was reportedly asked to return to the show, no word yet if he will.

ABC says they will recast and air the new season late summer much to Corrine’s dismay.

Her attorney Singer tells TMZ they are continuing their own investigation.

“Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw or heard.”

Singer also points out that it was one of the shows own producers who thought something was improper on set.

Singer wants to set the record straight, “It needs to be crystal clear that production of the “Bachelor in Paradise” was shut down because of multiple complaints received from show producers and crew members on set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corrine against anyone.”

That being said, can the Bachelor franchise survive without crazy hook ups which clearly define the show?