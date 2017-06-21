Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ Gets Historically Accurate Video

By Abby Hassler

“Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, Johnnie Ray, South Pacific, Walter Winchell, Joe DiMaggio,” Billy Joel sings in his 1989 hit “We Didn’t Start The Fire.”

Related: Watch Axl Rose Join Billy Joel Onstage for AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’

This iconic classic might be one of the catchy tracks in existence, but it also offers up plenty of historical figures and events for its listeners. With this in mind, a fan recently released a new “Historically Accurate Almanac” video version of Joel’s single.

The caption for the video reads, “‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ music video with historically accurate news coverage accompanying all 100+ events mentioned. Been meaning to get to this for my entire life. I hope you enjoy and thank you for watching.”

Watch the historical and original video below.