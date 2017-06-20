Lisa Loves Showbiz: Rachel Lindsay Breaks Down Over The Pressure Of Being The First Black Bachelorette

“The Bachelorette” returned last night after a two week hiatus and things picked up right where we left off, at the last cocktail party with plenty of man drama.

Eric and Lee were in the middle of a big ol’ fight when Kenny interrupted and began a fight of his own with Lee.

Rachael overheard all the drama and had enough, telling Chris Harrison the host the tension of the evening became too much for her to handle.

Too much pressure being the first black Bachelorette:

Believe it or not both Kenny and Lee survived the rose ceremony, but looks like they get into a physical altercation next week.

Next week is a two night thrown down and ABC promises tons of drama in the teaser for next week’s episodes.

Quick update on Corrine from “Bachelor in Paradise.” According to Daily Mail, DeMario wasn’t the only one who got a taste of Corrine.

Reportedly after the now infamous pool misconduct, Daily Mail says she made out with three other guys.

They say she was trying to make out with as many guys as she could which is what they want you to do on that show.

The problem for Corrine is that she was reportedly going to get her own show after Bachelor in Paradise and now with all this drama, it appears that’s going away too.