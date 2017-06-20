Lisa Loves Showbiz: Multiple Illegal Drugs Present In Carrie Fisher’s System At The Time Of Her Death

New revelations surrounding Carrie Fisher’s death and it’s devastating news for her friends and family.

Nearly 7 months since Fisher’s sudden death, and yesterday the coroner released his findings.

She had a number of illegal drugs in her system including Cocaine, Heroin, Ecstasy and Opiates.

According to the coroner’s report, the exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of her life. Her long and public battle with drug addiction and mental illness at the end of the day took her life.

The coroner saying, “This relapse along with other factors could have played a role in her death” adding that “sleep apnea” was the actually cause of her death.

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, told People Magazine her mom “battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life and ultimately died of it” adding, “I know my mom she’s want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles and seek help.”

On another subject, two months ago Caitlyn Jenner released her memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” causing chaos in Kardashian-Jenner circle.

This morning, Kim was on “The View” talking about the trouble it caused. Other than Kendall and Kylie no one else in the family is speaking with Caitlyn.

Kim admitted to the ladies on “The View” that she has not spoken with Caitlyn in months:

Kim says she feels like all will be resolved at one point. We will see.