By Popular Demand: How To Make A DIY Air Conditioner For Under $30

June 20, 2017
Temps are on the rise and many are trying to find ways to keep cool during this heatwave.

What if you don’t have an air conditioner in your home? No problem – you can make one yourself for about $30!

A while back we found this guide to making a DIY personal A/C unit with simple items, so you can keep from melting in the extreme heat this weekend.

What you need:

  • A medium sized styrofoam cooler
  • One small electric fan
  • Some PVC pipe
  • Tape (duct tape is likely the best choice)
  • A drill or a sharp knife (for cutting through the styrofoam)
  • Ice packs

To construct:

  • Cut a hole for the PVC pipe to vent the cool air.
  • Cut another hole on the top — just slightly smaller than the circumference of the fan (and on angle to prevent it from falling into the cooler).
  • Secure the fan in place with the tape.
  • Add ice packs into the cooler and plug in the fan.

If you need a visual step-by-step guide, follow this easy video to make your own DIY A/C unit!

