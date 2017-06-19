Lisa Loves Showbiz: Coroner Releases New Details On Carrie Fisher’s Death

Over the weekend we learned that Carrie Fisher died of Sleep Apnea and other factors.

Late Friday, the Coroner released his findings, now saying it wasn’t a heart attack alone that killed Princess Leia.

The death certificate does list heart disease and drug use, as well as other conditions.

Fisher’s daughter weighing saying, “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life, she ultimately died of it.”

It’s almost six months since Fisher passed. She was 60 years old.

It looks like American Idol has found judge number two, and instead of dancing on the ceiling he’ll be sitting in a chair. Lionel Richie has been tapped to join as a judge for the reboot of “American Idol.”

Producers say with his legendary music career and outgoing personality, he is the perfect pick.

The only thing standing in their way is money. Some say since they already paid a queens ransom to Katy Perry, 25 million sources say.

Apparently, producers may have blown their judge budget with Perry, so how will they afford Richie?

And then there’s the host salary.

TMZ says Seacrest is definitely hosting Idol, it’s just a matter of money now, which they say will be somewhere between 10 and 15 million dollars.