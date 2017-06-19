Lisa Loves Showbiz: Beyonce and Jay Z Welcome Their Twins

We know Beyonce is crazy in love with her husband Jay Z, and this morning they have a lot more to be crazy in love with!

There are reports that Queen Bey has given birth. In fact, Beyonce’s dad, Matthew Knowles, seemed to confirm the birth of her twins by tweeting out,

Neither Beyonce nor Jay Z have confirmed the news, but Grandad and TMZ have.

TMZ says it’s a boy and girl last Monday at UCLA, and according to TMZ all three are still at the hospital because of a “minor issue.”

The twins join five year old, Blue Ivy, who is said to be over the moon about her new brother and sister. TMZ says mom and babies should be home soon.

Beyonce and Jay Z are the latest celebrity’s to welcome twins, joining Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, and most recently, George and Amal Clooney.

The world awaits the details. Stay tuned.