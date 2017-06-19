Dave Grohl’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Plays Drums at Foo Fighters Show

By Hayden Wright

2017 has been a big family year for Dave Grohl: He spent weeks this spring helping promote his mom’s book From Cradle to Stage and started teaching his 8-year-old daughter, Harper, how to play drums.

This weekend, Harper took the stage at a Foo Fighters concert in Iceland, making her professional debut with Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” During his introduction, Dave announced, “There’s another Grohl on the drum set now.”

Grohl told the crowd Harper recently expressed an interest in learning to play. “And I said, ‘Do you want me to teach you?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ And then I said, ‘Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’”

The moment was a perfect precursor to Father’s Day. Watch Grohl’s daughter make her debut here: