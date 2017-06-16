Lisa Loves Showbiz: Aisha Tyler Announces She Is Leaving ‘The Talk’

It looks like there is going to be a little less talk on The Talk, because yesterday one of the ladies announced they were leaving.

Aisha Tyler is leaving the show after six years.

She made the emotional announcement yesterday on the show telling the viewers that her real passion lies in directing:

Tyler not only does The Talk, but she is full time on Criminal Minds, hosts CW’S Whose Line Is It Anyway, and she lends her voice to FX’S Archer.

Speaking of voices, Miley Cyrus, who will be a judge on the next season of The Voice is no longer a “pothead,” she’s turned over a new leaf.

Turns out, there’s actually a morbid reason why, which she shared with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night:

Cyrus also said she was spending too much time with her pet pig and not really doing anything else.