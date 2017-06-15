Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "My Life" by Billy Joel

Record-Breaking Heat Hits Southern California

June 15, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: heatwave, Los Angeles, Southern California, Summer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The first heat wave of the summer revs up in earnest Thursday, raising wildfire concerns for hillsides teeming with rain-fed brush.

Temperatures are expected to climb 12 to 18 degrees above normal this weekend through at least the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Beach communities will stay the coolest, but the Valley temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Several watches, warnings and advisories will go into effect Saturday, when temperatures in the Inland Empire and high desert communities are expected to hit the hundreds and get even higher into at least Wednesday.

Read more at CBSLA.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live