Recently, Lisa had been talking about a show she was on, Circus Of The Stars, and her mentor on the show, Bob Yerkes.

In what we can only explain as a crazy coincidence, Gary had recently been out with Bob’s friend and had the idea to surprise Lisa with a blast from the past, live in studio!

Watch her reaction:

Bob Yerkes has had a 70 year career as a Hollywood stuntman, appearing in movies like Star Wars and Comando.

Check out some of his most iconic stunts:

Listen to the full interview here: