Demi Moore was on with Jimmy Fallon Monday night, and brought a picture of herself missing a tooth.

As Fallon showed the picture, Demi explained how she lost her front teeth.

Take a listen to what happened and why:

Moore has two movies coming out, one this Friday called “Rough Night” with Scarlett Johanssson, and another later this year called “Blind.”

She says she now meditates to release stress.