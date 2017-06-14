Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor

Lisa Loves Showbiz: DeMario Jackson Says Wants Warner Brothers To Release “Bachelor In Paradise” Footage

June 14, 2017 10:11 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Bachelor In Paradise, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, The Bachelor, The Bachlorette

The drama is still unfolding with the Bachelor in Paradise after the show was shut down last week for what they are calling “sexual misconduct” between two contestants, DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios, both who have appeared on the Bachelor and Bachelorette.

TMZ caught up with DeMario yesterday as he was leaving Caffe Primo in West Hollywood:

While he might not have said anything to TMZ’s camera’s, TMZ is reporting that DeMario wants Warner Brothers to release the tape of him and Corrine in the pool so he can clear his name.

He’s reportedly lawyer-ed up, and according to sources on set, Corrine was lucid and he did nothing wrong.

Others say Corrine was limp and could barely stand, much less focus.

TMZ also reporting that multiple people who have seen the footage say the encounter appears completely consensual and DeMario is in no way the aggressor.

Reports this morning say Bachelor in Paradise will not be resuming this summer.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live