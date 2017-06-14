Lisa Loves Showbiz: DeMario Jackson Says Wants Warner Brothers To Release “Bachelor In Paradise” Footage

The drama is still unfolding with the Bachelor in Paradise after the show was shut down last week for what they are calling “sexual misconduct” between two contestants, DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios, both who have appeared on the Bachelor and Bachelorette.

TMZ caught up with DeMario yesterday as he was leaving Caffe Primo in West Hollywood:

While he might not have said anything to TMZ’s camera’s, TMZ is reporting that DeMario wants Warner Brothers to release the tape of him and Corrine in the pool so he can clear his name.

He’s reportedly lawyer-ed up, and according to sources on set, Corrine was lucid and he did nothing wrong.

Others say Corrine was limp and could barely stand, much less focus.

TMZ also reporting that multiple people who have seen the footage say the encounter appears completely consensual and DeMario is in no way the aggressor.

Reports this morning say Bachelor in Paradise will not be resuming this summer.