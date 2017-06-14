K-EARTH 101’s Locks Of Love Week Kick Off Party

Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley hosted the annual Locks of Love Kick Off Party at Universal CityWalk on Monday, June 12th.

Over 100 people donated their hair for an amazing cause.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!

K-EARTH 101, Supercuts, and Paul Mitchell have teamed up with the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Orange County for its annual LOCKS OF LOVE WEEK, June 12-18, 2017! Get a FREE HAIRCUT at any participating Supercuts location in Southern California with a Locks of Love Donation!

Locks of Love Week continues all week long. Every person who meets the Locks of Love guidelines (see here) will receive a FREE haircut from an expert stylist at participating Supercuts locations in Southern California, plus they’ll receive a Paul Mitchell 413 Sculpting Brush (while supplies last).

Girl Scouts that make a hair donation, starting on June 12th you’ll have an opportunity to earn a special edition patch!

Click here to find the Supercuts location nearest you.