Best Bars For Bourbon Cocktails In Los Angeles

What used to be thought of as an “old man’s drink” has become one of the hottest spirits for Millennials: bourbon. No longer a two option libation, neat or on the rocks, bourbon has been integrated into trendy cocktail concoctions, giving it more appeal and diversity than ever before. And if there’s any city that knows how to make something old new again, it would be Los Angeles. September is National Bourbon Heritage Month, so if you’re looking for a nice selection to sip on or a cocktail with a bourbon twist, stop in any of these five bars.





If you're looking for a nice selection of bourbon that are reasonably priced, then you 'll definitely want to stop in Franklin & Co Tavern. Whatever your bourbon poison – Old Pogue, Four Rose Single Barrel, Bulleit Kentucky straight, Noah 's Mill small batch or Basil Hayden to name a few – you can get a nice glass here. Chase your bourbon with a reserve beer from Dogfish Head and you're set. They offer great finger food too, like duck fat fries and blue cheese tater tots, as will as delicious entrees like cajun pasta and fried chicken. Make sure to stop by for their happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 5923 Franklin Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 463-1552





With a happy hour Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. offering discounted cocktails, The Thirsty Crow is a great place to throw down a few bourbon cocktails. While many have been tested, Buffalo Trace bourbon is the perfect label for their house old fashioned. The hints of vanilla, toffee and candied fruit of buffalo Trace are brought out by the muddled cherry and orange to give this old fashioned a fruity flavor with a delightful burn.

2939 W. Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 661-6007With a happy hour Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. offering discounted cocktails, The Thirsty Crow is a great place to throw down a few bourbon cocktails. While many have been tested, Buffalo Trace bourbon is the perfect label for their house old fashioned. The hints of vanilla, toffee and candied fruit of buffalo Trace are brought out by the muddled cherry and orange to give this old fashioned a fruity flavor with a delightful burn.



If you love bourbon, you’ll love Villains Tavern in Downtown LA. An affordable selection of bourbon is at your fingertips, and with a unique cocktail list including one named Bella Donna, which can be made with your favorite whiskey or bourbon, you’ll have a wide selection of options to choose from. If you’re lucky and really nice to the bartenders they’ll even make you the off-menu cocktail “Edgar Allan Poe”. An eggnog-like texture and warming effect is perfect for those chilly nights on the way.

1356 Palmetto St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 613-0766If you love bourbon, you'll love Villains Tavern in Downtown LA. An affordable selection of bourbon is at your fingertips, and with a unique cocktail list including one named Bella Donna, which can be made with your favorite whiskey or bourbon, you'll have a wide selection of options to choose from. If you're lucky and really nice to the bartenders they'll even make you the off-menu cocktail "Edgar Allan Poe". An eggnog-like texture and warming effect is perfect for those chilly nights on the way.



From small batch to Kentucky straight to single barrel and cask strength, Seven Grand is a bourbon lover’s heaven. The Seven Grand carries every kind of bourbon you can think of. With a list pages long, you’ll definitely find what you came for. There s also a bourbon/whiskey cocktail menu that is sure to delight, along with a list of bourbons and whiskeys staff have selected to make the best Old Fashioned.

515 W. 7th St.Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 614-0736From small batch to Kentucky straight to single barrel and cask strength, Seven Grand is a bourbon lover's heaven. The Seven Grand carries every kind of bourbon you can think of. With a list pages long, you'll definitely find what you came for. There s also a bourbon/whiskey cocktail menu that is sure to delight, along with a list of bourbons and whiskeys staff have selected to make the best Old Fashioned.



The Blind Donkey offers locations in Pasadena and Long Beach offering an extensive menu of unique whiskeys along with beer and food. Bourbon cocktails include their Stone Sour with Old Forrester Bourbon, fresh squeezed orange juice, fresh squeezed lemon juice and simple syrup, as well as their Nick of Thyme with Buffalo Trace bourbon, honey-thyme syrup, lemon and Bundaberg ginger beer. Other bourbon cocktails include their Southern Tartan drink with Bulleit Bourbon, Peychaud’s bitters, lemon rind, and Ardbeg 10 rinse.

53 E Union StPasadena, CA 91103(626) 792-1833The Blind Donkey offers locations in Pasadena and Long Beach offering an extensive menu of unique whiskeys along with beer and food. Bourbon cocktails include their Stone Sour with Old Forrester Bourbon, fresh squeezed orange juice, fresh squeezed lemon juice and simple syrup, as well as their Nick of Thyme with Buffalo Trace bourbon, honey-thyme syrup, lemon and Bundaberg ginger beer. Other bourbon cocktails include their Southern Tartan drink with Bulleit Bourbon, Peychaud's bitters, lemon rind, and Ardbeg 10 rinse.



3179 Los Feliz Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90039(323) 667-1839The Morrison Pub is one of many very cool Silverlake/Atwater Village neighborhood hangouts. Making it even better is it's appeal to the bourbon drinker. While the drink menu leans more towards whiskey, the bourbon selection is pretty stellar. The bourbon cocktails like their Old Fashioned with Bulleit Bourbon, sugar, peychaud bitters, and an orange peel, and more. In addition, they offer a huge selection of bourbon whiskey like Barter House, Basil Hayden's, Buffalo Trace, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniels, Maker's Mark, and Eagle Rare.



Kristine G. Bottone is a freelance writer living in Los Angeles. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.