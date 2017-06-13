Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sean Combs Comes In On Top Of Forbes’ Celebrity 100 Issue

You know I love me a list, and yesterday Forbes gave us the Celebrity 100 issue of world’s highest-paid celebrities of 2017.

To be honest, it’s shocking who is on top.

Nearly two decades after appearing on the cover of the first ever Celebrity 100 issue, Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs is on the cover again, topping Forbes’ annual ranking of the highest-earning entertainers in the world, banking 130 million-pretax in their twelve month scoring period.

Diddy told Forbes back in 1999 “I ain’t foolin around, I’m building assets.” Boy, he was not kidding! Get this, the majority of his earnings for 2017 comes from selling one third of his Sean John clothing line for 70 million dollars, plus his lucrative Ciroc Vodka partnership and his Bad Boy Family reunion.

Diddy even surpassed the Queen Bey, Beyonce, who only earned 105 million last year, putting her in second place on Forbes’ list of world’s highest paid celebrities.

Rounding off the top five, in third place Harry Potter’s mom, JK Rowling, ranked in 95 million dollars last year.

In the 4th spot, call him on the hot line bling, he’s Drake and he earned 94 million dollars last year.

Lastly, in fifth place it’s soccer star, Cristiano Renaldo, earning 93 million last year.