Lisa Loves Showbiz: Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Her Career and Marriage

Have you wondered where actress Cameron Diaz has been? Well, if you have, you will be interested in this story.

Diaz recently opened up about her career and her fantastic marriage. The “Bad Teacher” gushed over her hubby, Benji Madden saying she is enjoying a happy marriage and is still very much in love with her husband.

She says she took an acting hiatus because she felt the need to complete herself.

Diaz was at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Health and Wellness Conference over the weekend, and during a celebrity panel discussion she was asked why she took a three year break from acting.

Diaz said, “I just went I can’t really say who I am to myself which is a hard thing to face up to, I felt the need to make myself whole.”

As for her fabulous marriage to Benji she says, “they are two peas in a pod, just weird enough for each other.”

She was asked why she waited until 41 to marry? “Just hadn’t met my husband yet” adding she has never been loved in the way Benji loves her.

Here she is on Ellen talking about Benji and their love: