Lisa Loves Showbiz: Bachelor in Paradise Haults Filming After Things Get Too Sexual

The plot thickens for the Bachelor spin off, Bachelor in Paradise.

Yesterday, we told you Warner Brothers had stopped production on the show just one day into filming after a producer made a complaint with the studio alleging things were getting too sexual in a swimming pool with two of the contestants, Demario and Corrine.

Today, Corrine and host Chris Harrison are speaking out about the incident.

First off, Corrine claims she was in a blackout state when things got sexual and she’s blaming producers for not pulling the plug and protecting her.

That’s her version of the story. Other sources say people who have seen the video tape claim she was lucid and fully engaged.

Corrine disputes that and says she would have never done this because she has a boyfriend and would not jeopardize that.

Corrine has lawyer-ed up, while Chris Harrison, the host, says “the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend film ing. Out of respect to all involved there’s only so much he can say at this time.”

Chris adds, normally he would not comment on a story like this but with all the “misinformation” being put out there he felt compelled to say something.

He goes on to tell viewers to “be patient” until the investigation is over.