Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Vacation" by The Go-Go's

Britney Spears’ Instagram Comments Targeted By Russian Hackers

June 9, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Instagram, Russian Hackers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Russian hackers have apparently struck again, this time targeting one of America’s biggest pop stars.

Hackers reportedly hid malware in the Instagram comments of Britney Spears in February, apparently using them to communicate, according to computer experts.

This may not be the end of it either – experts believe the effort may have been a test run.

Just like spammers, hackers targeted Spears’ high profile account because the pop superstar has so many followers.

An antivirus expert said Spears would have had no knowledge that some of the comments on her photo, which was posted in February, were actually coded messages between hacked computers, according to USA Today.

CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live