Bob Dylan Finally Releases 2016 Nobel Prize Lecture

By Abby Hassler

Bob Dylan was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

Dylan declined to attend the Nobel Prize banquet and ceremony Dec. 10, but accepted his award at a small ceremony in Stockholm April 1.

In order to receive the award worth $894,000, Dylan had to give a lecture within six months of Dec. 10. Today (June 5), the Nobel Foundation shared Dylan’s recorded 2016 Nobel Lecture in Literature.

During his lecture, Dylan speaks about his inspirations, including Buddy Holly and various classics, such as Moby Dick, The Odyssey and All Quiet on the Western Front.

Listen to Dylan’s full lecture below.