Lara’s La La Land: The Bodyguard at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Isn’t Segerstrom Center for the Arts pretty? The whole complex in Costa Mesa is lovely, and The Bodyguard Musical is playing until June 11. It’s so entertaining; like a play and concert and movie all in one. And the chemistry between Deborah Cox (Rachel) and Judson Mills (Frank) is insane!!!

When you see The Bodyguard – Musical at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, start your night with the Bodyguard-themed menu next door at Leatherby’s Cafe Rouge! It’s so good! There’s the “I’m Every Woman” watermelon ceviche, the “I Will Always Love You” pork (look how happy James Whitaker is!), and the “I Have Nothing Without You” chocolate ganache.