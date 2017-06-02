Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "You Keep Me Hangin’ On" by Kim Wilde

Brandy Hospitalized after Losing Consciousness on a Plane

The 38-year-old singer was removed from the plane while at LAX. June 2, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Brandy

By Abby Hassler

R&B singer Brandy Norwood was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness onboard a Delta flight at the Los Angeles International Airport at 7:00 a.m. local time this morning (June 2).

Related: Listen To Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘L.A.’ Featuring Brandy

“The flight crew of Delta flight 763 from LAX to New York’s JFK International Airport returned to the gate, prior to departure, after a customer fell ill on board,” Delta said in a statement. “Medical personnel met the flight and transported the customer to a local hospital.”

The 38-year-old singer was removed from the plane but had regained full consciousness by the time of her exit. Further details are not available regarding her current condition.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live