Bars Consider Extending Last Call To 4AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) Bars in California are considering changing last call from 2 a.m. to a more party hearty 4 a.m.

A bill just passed by the California Senate would give local communities the chance to keep the party going.

“It’s time to catch up with the East Coast bars and stay open until the crack of dawn,” said one patron.

At Trunks in West Hollywood, support for the bill is pouring in.

“I think it’s a great idea for businesses, as a bartender, I could make a lot more money,” mix-master Trevor Lapaglia.

But some homes located near bars aren’t that keen on the idea of extended hours.

“It causes a problem with peace in the neighborhood,” said one resident, “and also probably crime and other things will be going on at that time if they can stay out. If they can stay out to the bars till 4, they will get even more drunk than they already are.”

