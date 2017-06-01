Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Open Arms" by Journey

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Garner Is Not Happy About ‘People Magazine’s’ New Article

June 1, 2017 11:04 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Jennifer Garner, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, People Magazine

Yesterday, we told you that Jennifer Garner was on the cover of People Magazine with the headline “Life After Heartbreak.”

Inside they had a lot to say about Jen and how she was doing. The only problem, they never talked to her.

Yesterday, Garner criticized People, taking to Facebook to deny their story. She says she never posed for the cover of the magazine, nor did she “participate” in or “authorize “ the article.

While she says the cover shot isn’t a “tragedy,” it does affect her family so she “wanted to set the record.” Inside the magazine, they said a lot of things that are not true, according to Jen.

She also says that someone said she was pregnant with twins, so she set the record straight with that as well, saying she is not pregnant, “I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.”

People Magazine say their story on Garner is “fair and truthful” adding that “it does not include rumors and does not say she’s pregnant.”

