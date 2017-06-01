Best Donut Shops In Orange County

This sweet fried dough confection has been known in North America since the 1800’s in one form or another. You can have them ring-shaped, twists, bars, donut holes, or without a hole; cake or yeast style; plain, glazed, iced, sugar-coated, covered in sprinkles, peanuts, cereal, chocolate chips, and even bacon; and filled with fruit preserves, custard, and cream. Whatever your fancy, here is a list to find your next favorite donut.





www.sidecardoughnuts.com 270 E. 17St., Suite 18Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 873-5424 Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee started in 2012 offering hand-crafted doughnuts and delicious coffee. Committed to serving the ‘World’s Freshest Doughnut’ by infusing their excitement and soul into every doughnut, Sidecar Doughnuts has locations throughout Southern California and have become an instant hit. With a creative, inventive, and seasonally driven menu, Sidecar has a mission to use ‘from the earth’ with their ingredient sourcing process. Bite into inventive doughnut flavors here, including their Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, wich is a slightly spiced cinnamon cake doughnut topped with sweet glaze and house made cinnamon crumble. Or, their maple bacon is a huge hit. This raised doughnut is topped with pure Vermont maple syrup glaze and Niman Ranch bacon. The donut shop also offers gluten free options.





The Doughnut Parlor is owned by Adam Vaun. Doughnuts run in his blood as his parents have owned DK's Donuts in Orange for 32 years. Adam has been all over the social buzz wire with his whimsical creations. The most talked about is their Poo Emoji Doughnut. It is a chocolate cake doughnut covered with chocolate ganache, topped with chocolate butter cream to form the "poo" shape and candy eyeballs. The Doughnut Parlor also has other delicious doughnuts such as Rocky Road, Strawberry Cheesecake, S'mores, Peanut Butter Oreo, Crème Brûlée, Matcha Green Tea and more.





www.donutjunkie.com Orange County, CA(949) 275-6073 Donut Junkie equals “Dessert Entertainment”. Molly Buffham and Donut Gals, Valerie and Liz make and serve hot, fresh mini-donuts on-site, whether it is for a family party, wedding reception, reunion, or corporate event. Donut Junkie’s automatic mobile mini-donut machine makes the cutest little donuts right in front of your eyes and are served sizzling hot off the assembly line. The donuts are bagged in portions and can be enjoyed plain or topped with the sugar of your choice. Bags, sugar color, sugar flavors, and dips can be tailored to personalize your event. Who doesn’t love a donut party!





At Glee Donuts & Burgers, they are always changing up with new flavors and styles of donuts which peaks the customers' curiosity. Their donuts are made with high quality ingredients and filled with tasty flavors. The seasonal fruit filled donuts have gained great popularity but their made-to-order Kronuts have the customers "kro-ing" for more. In seven minutes, this crispy, hot croissant-donut with a custard filled center is ready to eat with your choice of flavors such as blueberry or Nutella.





www.thedonutteryhb.com 17420 Beach BoulevardHuntington Beach, CA. 92647(714) 847-7000 Baked fresh daily, The Donuttery offers a large variety of classic and signature donuts, pastries, bagels, and deli sandwiches. The baker and pastry chef have over 20 years of culinary experience that can be tasted in each and every tasty donut. Donuts range from traditional to concept donuts. The Donuttery also serves up vegan choices as well. There are so many options available here that it can seem overwhelming, but it also ensures you’ll find just the donut for you. Fancy options include apple fritters, bear claws, cinnamon rolls, salted caramel donuts, creme brûlée donuts, PB&J and many others. Or, try their jelly donuts, regular glazed donuts, chocolate donuts and many others.





www.krispykreme.com The Outlets At Orange330 City Blvd EOrange, CA 92868(714) 769-4330 By now, most people have heard of Krispy Kreme, and millions have experienced their delicious donuts. A list simply could not be complete without adding in this donut shop. Based in North Carolina, Krispy Kreme rose to prominence fairly recently, although they have been around since the 1930’s. The growth of the chain and the ultimate notoriety came in the 1990s, and since then, they have been the go to chain for donuts. One of their best is their simple glazed donut, but they offer an assortment of other ones too like cinnamon sugar, powdered cinnamon cake, maple iced glazed and much more.





www.facebook.com 3744 E Chapman AveOrange, CA 92869(714) 633-5858 DK’s Donuts is not your typical donut shop. In fact, you’ll find some pretty interesting version of what you thought was a donut. And that’s what makes this spot so great. If you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary, different, and probably more delicious than any other place, you’ll want to visit this Orange County donut shop. With flavors like a Blueberry Fruity Pebble Ice Cream Donut, or a “Peanut Butter and Jealous” donut filled with massive amounts of peanut butter and jelly, you have to visit this place atleast once.

By Chelsea Madren