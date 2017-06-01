5 Films You Must See At The 2017 LA Film Festival

June means a lot of things for L.A. residents, but one of the best activities to attend is the celebrated LA Film Festival. From June 14 to June 22, 2017, the Los Angeles Film Festival will showcase a selection of diverse, innovative and unique films in a city that is known for its creative abundance. Screening everything from inspiring indies to serious documentaries, we’ve rounded up the top films you won’t want to miss for the 23rd installment of this terrific film fest.
Where
Arclight Cinemas – Hollywood
6360 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 464-1478
Arclight Cinemas – Culver City
9500 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 559-2416
Arclight Cinemas – Santa Monica
Third Street Promenade
395 Santa Monica Place #330
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 566-2810
www.filmindependent.com
When
Dates: June 14 – 22, 2017
Where
Arclight Cinemas – Hollywood
6360 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 464-1478
Arclight Cinemas – Culver City
9500 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 559-2416
Arclight Cinemas – Santa Monica
Third Street Promenade
395 Santa Monica Place #330
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 566-2810
www.filmindependent.com
When
Dates: June 14 – 22, 2017
“20 Weeks”
Director: Leena Pendharkar
Cast: Anna Margaret Hollyman, Amir Arison
The LA Film Festival will be the official event for the world premiere of “20 Weeks.” Directed by Leena Pendharkar and produced by Jane Kelly Kosek, the film tells the dramatic story about how genetic testing impacts the every day lives of normal people. Set in Los Angeles, the story follows Ronan and Maya’s life as they learn their baby has a serious health issue at the 20 week scan. Using the past and present to interweave throughout the story, it is an impactful plot which is a must see. The film is in the U.S. Fiction competition category.
Director: Leena Pendharkar
Cast: Anna Margaret Hollyman, Amir Arison
The LA Film Festival will be the official event for the world premiere of “20 Weeks.” Directed by Leena Pendharkar and produced by Jane Kelly Kosek, the film tells the dramatic story about how genetic testing impacts the every day lives of normal people. Set in Los Angeles, the story follows Ronan and Maya’s life as they learn their baby has a serious health issue at the 20 week scan. Using the past and present to interweave throughout the story, it is an impactful plot which is a must see. The film is in the U.S. Fiction competition category.
“Please Don’t Come Back from the Moon”
Director: Bruce Thierry Cheung
Cast: James Franco, Rashida Jones, Zackary Arthur
Directed by Bruce Thierry Cheung, “Please Don’t Come Back From The Moon” stars acclaimed actor James Franco along with Rashida Jones and others in a tale of men of a small town in the middle of nowhere. One by one, the men disappear, leaving the women and children alone.
Director: Bruce Thierry Cheung
Cast: James Franco, Rashida Jones, Zackary Arthur
Directed by Bruce Thierry Cheung, “Please Don’t Come Back From The Moon” stars acclaimed actor James Franco along with Rashida Jones and others in a tale of men of a small town in the middle of nowhere. One by one, the men disappear, leaving the women and children alone.
“Skid Row Marathon”
Director: Mark Hayes
Producers: Doug Blush and Gabriele Hayes
Follow along as a criminal judge attempts to give a group of addicts and criminals another chance. As the judge begins a running club on L.A.’s notorious skid row in downtown L.A., viewers see how the lives of the addicts and criminals lives begin to transform. The film follows four runners as they attempt to change their lives around, fighting the pull of being homeless and trying to kick addiction. It is a story of inspiration and hope.
Director: Mark Hayes
Producers: Doug Blush and Gabriele Hayes
Follow along as a criminal judge attempts to give a group of addicts and criminals another chance. As the judge begins a running club on L.A.’s notorious skid row in downtown L.A., viewers see how the lives of the addicts and criminals lives begin to transform. The film follows four runners as they attempt to change their lives around, fighting the pull of being homeless and trying to kick addiction. It is a story of inspiration and hope.
“Roller Dreams”
Director: Kate Hickey
Producers: Cecilia Ritchie, Diana Ward
Step back in time to 1984 and hit the fun boardwalk of Venice Beach. In “Roller Dreams,” the film explores the massive pop scene which spurred roller dancing and more. But, as it begins to draw more crowds, gentrifiction sets in and changes it.
Director: Kate Hickey
Producers: Cecilia Ritchie, Diana Ward
Step back in time to 1984 and hit the fun boardwalk of Venice Beach. In “Roller Dreams,” the film explores the massive pop scene which spurred roller dancing and more. But, as it begins to draw more crowds, gentrifiction sets in and changes it.
“Abu”
Director: Arshad Khan
Cast: Arshad Khan, Sergeo Kirby
From director Arshad Khan, “Abu” is a real personal story about a gay son who revisits his controversial and up and down relationship with his devout Muslim father. The deeply personal story shows his migration from Pakistan to Canada, and his personal journey along the way.
Director: Arshad Khan
Cast: Arshad Khan, Sergeo Kirby
From director Arshad Khan, “Abu” is a real personal story about a gay son who revisits his controversial and up and down relationship with his devout Muslim father. The deeply personal story shows his migration from Pakistan to Canada, and his personal journey along the way.