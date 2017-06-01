5 Films You Must See At The 2017 LA Film Festival





Where

Arclight Cinemas – Hollywood

6360 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 464-1478



Arclight Cinemas – Culver City

9500 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 559-2416



Arclight Cinemas – Santa Monica

Third Street Promenade

395 Santa Monica Place #330

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 566-2810

When

Dates: June 14 – 22, 2017

June means a lot of things for L.A. residents, but one of the best activities to attend is the celebrated LA Film Festival. From June 14 to June 22, 2017, the Los Angeles Film Festival will showcase a selection of diverse, innovative and unique films in a city that is known for its creative abundance. Screening everything from inspiring indies to serious documentaries, we've rounded up the top films you won't want to miss for the 23rd installment of this terrific film fest.

“20 Weeks”

Director: Leena Pendharkar

Cast: Anna Margaret Hollyman, Amir Arison



The LA Film Festival will be the official event for the world premiere of “20 Weeks.” Directed by Leena Pendharkar and produced by Jane Kelly Kosek, the film tells the dramatic story about how genetic testing impacts the every day lives of normal people. Set in Los Angeles, the story follows Ronan and Maya’s life as they learn their baby has a serious health issue at the 20 week scan. Using the past and present to interweave throughout the story, it is an impactful plot which is a must see. The film is in the U.S. Fiction competition category.



“Please Don’t Come Back from the Moon”

Director: Bruce Thierry Cheung

Cast: James Franco, Rashida Jones, Zackary Arthur



Directed by Bruce Thierry Cheung, “Please Don’t Come Back From The Moon” stars acclaimed actor James Franco along with Rashida Jones and others in a tale of men of a small town in the middle of nowhere. One by one, the men disappear, leaving the women and children alone.



“Skid Row Marathon”

Director: Mark Hayes

Producers: Doug Blush and Gabriele Hayes



Follow along as a criminal judge attempts to give a group of addicts and criminals another chance. As the judge begins a running club on L.A.’s notorious skid row in downtown L.A., viewers see how the lives of the addicts and criminals lives begin to transform. The film follows four runners as they attempt to change their lives around, fighting the pull of being homeless and trying to kick addiction. It is a story of inspiration and hope.



“Roller Dreams”

Director: Kate Hickey

Producers: Cecilia Ritchie, Diana Ward



Step back in time to 1984 and hit the fun boardwalk of Venice Beach. In “Roller Dreams,” the film explores the massive pop scene which spurred roller dancing and more. But, as it begins to draw more crowds, gentrifiction sets in and changes it.

