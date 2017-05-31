3 Bodies Discovered in John Lennon’s Former Apartment

By Hayden Wright

A former John Lennon residence is now a current crime scene: Police discovered three bodies in a home that once belonged to the Beatles icon. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies (one woman and two children) were discovered. Local police say they were testing a suspicious substance at the scene, and no cause of death has been established.

Lennon occupied the Liverpool flat on Falkner Street after he married Cynthia Lennon in 1962. It was owned by former Beatles manager Brian Epstein. Local tour guide Jay Riley told NME that the stop is frequented by tourists seeking a glimpse of the Beatles’ lives before superstardom.

“This is where John and Cynthia, his first wife, spent their honeymoon and where he wrote the song ‘Do You Want to Know a Secret,'” said Riley. “The reason he wrote the song Do You Want to Know a Secret is because this was Brian Epstein’s secret apartment. Brian Epstein was gay and up until 1967 in England, it was illegal to be gay. This is why it was called his secret apartment.”