Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kevin Hart Wants To Be The Next Oprah

May 31, 2017 9:49 AM By Lisa Stanley
Kevin Hart, Lisa Loves Showbiz

Kevin Hart says he wants to be Oprah!

At just 37 years old and 5’4″, Hart may be tiny, but he is mighty and on the cover of Variety this week.

Inside, Hart tells them his ultimate goal is to be the comedic Oprah, and he’s on his way.

He tells Variety he’s very close with Oprah, J-Z, and Tyler Perry. All of whom he considers mentors and who has become very close to.

He calls himself a “student” and says he’s got goals, comedy goals.

While he does live for comedy, next up Hart will try some dramatic acting, starring opposite Bryan Cranston in “Untouchable,” a remake of the French hit “The Intouchables.”

Hart will play an ex-convict who takes care of a paraplegic, played by Cranston.

To sum it all up, Hart says he’s going to build companies and invest in companies. Basically, he says he’s going to do what Oprah and LeBron James did, create industries.

