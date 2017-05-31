Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Garner Is Struggling After Filing For Divorce From Ben Affleck

People Magazine says Jennifer Garner is having a hard time moving on from Ben Affleck.

She’s on the cover, and inside her friends say she is not ready to date yet, saying Ben is the love of her life!

Insiders tell People this divorce has been really difficult decision for her, but it’s time to focus on the future.

Between her family and career, which is booming, Garner is trying to get past this.

She has three upcoming films, which she not only stars in, but she also served as Executive Producer.

As for personally, the friend says, “She’s not ready to date, she will eventually, but it will be awhile before she does” adding, “She’s not jumping up and down doing a single dance because she’s still struggling with the loss of the love of her life.”

For now, the friend says Garner is most content to be with her kids and looking forward to their life together.