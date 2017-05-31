Fans Asked to Line Streets for Gregg Allman Funeral Procession

By Robyn Collins

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Gregg Allman, who died of liver cancer over the weekend. The private family-and-friends-only memorial service will be held on Saturday (June 3) at 1 p.m. at Snow’s Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street in Macon, Georgia.

Fans are asked to pay their respects by lining the mile-long motorcade route between the funeral home and the Rose Hill Cemetery on Riverside Drive. Allman will be buried next to his brother Duane Allman, and bandmate Berry Oakley.

Allman’s manager Michael Lehman said that the family is hopes between 75 and 100 people attend the private ceremony, adding that the attire, per Allman’s request, would be blue jeans and, at the very dressiest, sports coats. “No suits,” Lehman told the Macon Telegraph.

Allman lived in Savannah, Georgia in recent years. However, the Allman Brothers Band made a name for itself while recording at Capricorn Studios in Macon and the group’s ties to the city have become a local claim to fame, Lehman says.

Places in the Georgia town where the band members lived, ate and played their music have been tourist attractions since the 1970s.

Allman’s late brother Duane’s grave is in Rose Hill and is one of the top stops frequented by out-of-towners and locals alike. It’s no doubt that now Gregg’s will likely be a well-visited place as well.

“It’s a sad time, and we all feel blessed that we had Gregg as long as we did,” Lehman said, “and that he imparted the beautiful music on the world that he did.”