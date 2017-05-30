Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tiger Woods Arrested For Suspected DUI

Over the weekend we learned that Ben Stiller and his wife of seventeen years, Christine Taylor, called it quits.

The pair met while filming a one-off pilot called “Heat Vision and Jack” back in 1999 and married a year later. They share two children together, 15 year old Ella and 12 year old Quinlin.

In a statement released to Entertainment Tonight they said, “With tremendous love and respect for each other and the 18 years spent together as a couple we have made the decision to separate our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

On another note, Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Cops say they found him asleep at the wheel in a stopped 2015 Mercedes at 2:03am, just eight miles from his house.

According to the police report, he was asleep at the wheel with the motor running and right blinker flashing. They said he had extremely slow and slurred speech and told cops he was coming from LA from golfing, then changed his story admitting he did not know where he was.

According to the report, four drugs were listed under medical conditions; Solarex, Vicodin, Tonix and Vioxx, which he had been taking for all the surgeries he’s had. Woods has under gone four Achilles surgeries, four left knee surgeries and four back surgeries over the last two years.

They say he flunked the field sobriety test badly. He could not stand on one leg or touch his nose, and when asked to do the alphabet test, he started to recite the entire National Anthem backwards.

He was then taken to a test facility at 4:30am where he did take a breathalyzer and blew zeros, so looks like no alcohol was involved.

Woods issued a statement, “I want the public to know alcohol was not involved. I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

He apologized to his family, friends and fans.

Tiger was released on his own recognizance hours after his arrest and is due in court in July.