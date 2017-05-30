Lisa Loves Showbiz: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Join The Bachelorette

Last night, The Bachelorette laid down the law, but before things went south she brought in some heavy hitters, some star power to help her through her journey.

Rachel enlisted Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, who are big Bachelor fans.

They were there to weed out the wrong guys by judging a “husband material” obstacle course.

Then there was the one-on-one date with Peter, the guy with a gap in his teeth kinda like Rachel’s. We think this guy could be “the guy.”

They headed to Palm Springs for their date, which went well enough that Rachel gave him the rose on the date.

Then, our buddy Kareem Abdul Jabar showed up to coach the bachelor contestants in a basketball game where spectators were allowed to watch. One of those spectators was a girl named Lexi who had a lot to say about one of the guys vying for Rachel’s love, his name is DeMario and according to Lexi, he was her boyfriend up until the day he went on TV. She confronted Rachel with the information:

That was enough for Rachel. She and Lexi confronted DeMario.

As usual on this show the guy kicked off wants the last word, so right as the rose ceremony was about to begin, DeMario comes back to the mansion and begs Rachel to hear him out.

Will she listen and believe him? Will he be back???

Cliffhanger! We will have to wait until next week to find out.