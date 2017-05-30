K-EARTH 101’S #YOUANDWHO

K-EARTH 101 is giving away TWO Chevy Camaros

One for YOU! And one for… WHO?

Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Chevy Camaro from Southern California Chevy. Then, tell us WHO gets the other one!

Here’s How To Enter:

Twitter : Send a tweet to @kearth101 using #youandwho and tag your WHO (with or without a photo of YOU and your WHO)

: Send a tweet to using and tag your WHO (with or without a photo of YOU and your WHO) Instagram : Upload a photo of YOU and your WHO to @kearth101 using #youandwho in the caption and tag your WHO

: Upload a photo of YOU and your WHO to using in the caption and tag your WHO Facebook : Submit a photo entry on the K-EARTH 101 Facebook page under the #YOUANDWHO tab at the top (posts in the comments section will not be counted as entries)

: Submit a photo entry on the K-EARTH 101 Facebook page under the #YOUANDWHO tab at the top (posts in the comments section will not be counted as entries) Online: Submit an entry on our contest page (limit one online entry per day)

Enter as many ‘WHOs’ on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram as you’d like, and don’t forget to tag @kearth101 when you do! Whatever way you decide to enter, just make sure YOU tell us the name of WHO you choose!

Throughout the summer we’ll be taking the actual two cars all around Los Angeles and Orange Counties for you to check out!

Click here for photos from last year’s winner.

CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

Powered by the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro…. Serious style, Sky-high tech, Zero to sixty in 5 point 1 seconds! With a 335 horsepower V6 starting under twenty-seven grand! See your So Cal Chevy dealer today! Visit SoCalChevy.com.