Watch Blondie Play ‘Call Me’ to Celebrate New Album ‘Pollinator’

By Jon Wiederhorn

New wave pioneers and one-time CBGB regulars, Blondie, are celebrating 40-plus years in the business with the release of their 11th studio album Pollinator.

It’s an unusual record for the music veterans. Instead of relying strictly on their songwriting abilities, they’ve recruited a batch of younger acts to give the songs extra oomph! Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and Stokes guitarist Nick Valensi joined the band in the studio and Sia, Charli XCX and Dev Hynes contributed to the songwriting.

The results are the best Blondie albums in years and their highest charting release since 1999’s No Exit.

Check out the band performing their classic “Call Me” on NPR’s World Cafe here.

And listen to more live cuts and an interview with the band below: