Best Memorial Day Events For The Family In Los Angeles

Third Annual MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street
Areal (Check-in)
2820 Main St.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
www.mainopolysm.com
Date: May 28, 2017
MAINopoly welcomes locals and people from all walks of life to stop by and visit Main Street businesses in the city of Santa Monica. To not only entertain Angelenos, but also to fundraise for Heal the Bay and Summer SOULstice, Main Street in Santa Monica between Pier Avenue and Bay Street transforms into an fun and interactive Monopoly board game on May 28, 2017. Restaurants will offer samples to customers in this one of a kind “meet and greet” faire highlighting the best of Main Street. Come enjoy delicious food, draft beers and cocktails, and other entertainment!
Saturday Family Fun: Sea Jellies
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 590-3100
www.aquariumofpacific.org
Date: May 27,2017 from 10am to 11:30am
Back again this year, The Aquarium of the Pacific features a specialty exhibit on May 27th showing the unique world of Sea Jellies. It’s a great way to introduce your children to marine life! During the hour and a half program, you and your four-to six year old child can touch invertebrates in their private classroom touch pool, take a guided tour of their sea jelly exhibits, see a moon jelly up close, learn about sea jelly movement, and much more! These classes are designed for you and your child to interact together in a fun and dynamic learning environment. We therefore strongly encourage you to leave children not in this age group at home. Admission is included.
44th Annual Valley Greek Festival
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
9501 Balboa Blvd.
Northridge, CA 91325
(818) 886-4040
www.valleygreekfestival.com
Dates: May 27-29, 2017
The Valley Greek Festival brings Greek culture to the spotlight in the city of Los Angeles. Live Greek music, Greek dancing and cultural cooking demonstrations are part of the festivities planned for this year’s 44th annual three day celebration. The wide range of quality Greek cuisine prepared for patrons during this festival has many patrons referring to the event as the Valley Greek Food Festival. Greek cultural foods on the menu will include gyros, rice pilaf, greek salad and fresh greek pastries. Daily drawings for specialty prizes will take place each day of the festival on Saturday, Sunday and Monday throughout the ongoing activities planned. Prizes include a vacation to Greece for two.
Fiesta Hermosa
Hermosa Chamber of Commerce
1007 Hermosa Ave.
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 376-0951
www.fiestahermosa.net
Dates: May 27 – 30, 2017 from 10am to 6pm
Fiesta Hermosa is one of the largest arts and crafts fairs in Los Angeles. This year marks the 45th annual festival in the city of Hermosa Beach. Artists are scheduled to attend offering hand made products presented in a colorful outdoor display at this one of a kind festival of the arts. Artists scheduled to attend come from a variety of disciplines including outdoor sculptors, photographers and painters. A Kiddie Carnival will feature a 30 feet slide for children to enjoy. Activities for the whole family are scheduled including face painting, fun games and a petting zoo.
Memorial Day Fireworks
Knott’s Berry Farm
8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620
714) 220-5200
www.knotts.com
Dates: May 28, 2017
What better way to celebrate Memorial Day with your kids than attending a terrific fireworks show? Knott’s Berry Farm will be lighting up the sky on Sunday, May 28th at 9:45pm!
