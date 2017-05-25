Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sex Scenes Played A Role In Johnny Depp Amber Heard Divorce

Page Six has a story claiming Amber Heard’s sex scenes in a movie she was filming during her marriage to Johnny Depp, played a role in their divorce. Now she’s being sued by the producers of that unreleased film.

They claim a jealous Depp demanded Heard turn her back on the film, which included racy sex scenes, she denies she approved.

Producers claim London Field would have come out if not for Depp’s pressure on Heard to not support it.

Producers now want 10 million dollars and are suing Heard to get it. They’re alleging Heard refused to promote the movie and for “falsely” claiming “she had not contractually agreed to allow the use of nudity in it.”

Heard denies this and is counter suing, saying they used a body double to shoot pornographic sex scenes and then added them in to the film as if it were her.

Producers cry foul and say Amber had approved the scenes but changed her mind after Depp forced her to.

Her team calls the producers claims “desperate” and deny Amber did anything wrong adding, “no respectable actor would promote this piece of garbage.”

Depp’s reps weighing in as well saying, “Johnny Depp had nothing to do with this and the producers statements about Johnny are ridiculous.”