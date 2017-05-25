Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Karma Chameleon" by Culture Club

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jamie Foxx Credits Oprah Winfrey For Saving His Career

May 25, 2017 9:40 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Jamie Foxx, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

Jamie Foxx just admitted if not for Oprah Winfrey, who knows where he would be today!

You get a career, you get a career, you get a career!

Foxx says during the 2004-2005 award season, he was having the time of his life. It was all about Ray and his Best Actor nod.

Foxx admits it went to his head and he was acting stupid and partying hard, until he got a call from Oprah who told him he’s blowing it:

Foxx said it was at that moment he broke down and knew it was time to grow up.

He went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for Ray.

