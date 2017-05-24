Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tom Cruise Confirms ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

How’s this for a headline, “Depp Should Walk the Plank for Disastrous New Pirates.”

That was the headline in the New York Post, and according to them, the fifth installment should be the last.

The New York Post says “It’s a little less cute to watch Jack Sparrow swish about drunkenly, now knowing the actors an abusive lush.”

They say the only good thing in the movie is Javier Bardem’s role as Captain Salazar.

The Post also says the violence is realistic enough to be too scary for kids, so they say no one under ten years old should see it.

They also say Sir Paul McCartney is fun to watch as he cracks bad jokes from a dungeon cell.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters this Friday May 26th.

While that movie may not be beloved, this one is.

Tom Cruise confirmed there will be a Top Gun sequel.

While in Australia promoting another movie, he was asked about all the rumors that have been flying around about a Top Gun sequel. Here what he said:

Apparently, everyone is feeling the need for speed.