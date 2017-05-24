Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and ‘The Voice’ Pick Their Season Winners

Last night was finale night on TV.

First, Dancing With The Stars crowned their champs. It came down to Normani, David, and Rashad, then there were two.

In a shocking elimination, Normani was sent home in 3rd place leaving just the boys, David and Rashad.

After Rashad danced the judges gushed:

After 2 ½ hours, this guy took home the mirrored ball:

Rashad was beyond surprised and thrilled as Tom read his name.

Then it was The Voice finale, which came down to Lauren Duski and Chris Blue, and well, he blew away his competition, taking the win from Lauren. That was the first ever win for his coach, Alicia Keys, who will not return next season, instead Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus will join.

On to another Chris, as in Chris Pratt.

Ever want to meet Chris? Well, now’s your chance.

In a Willy Wonka style competition, Pratt has launched an offer to one fan and a friend to meet him on the set of Jurassic World.

The offer includes flights from anywhere in the world to Hawaii where they are filming.

You will also get a four night stay in a hotel, all paid for by Pratt.

It’s all for charity and only costs ten dollars to enter. All the money raised will go directly to the Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Here’s Chris to explain:

Pratt says Willy Wonka was one of his favorite movies and that is where he got the idea. This is his version of the golden ticket.