Shopping, Food & Entertainment Guide To Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach may be small in size, but it’s mighty in terms of activities in the South Bay. Located south of LAX, Hermosa Beach is home to a wide variety of restaurants, music clubs, and beach activities. Join locals to stroll, skateboard, or bike the wide sidewalks of the Strand. Watch the sunset from the end of the iconic Hermosa Beach pier. Or, take a surf lesson and ride a few waves. Here are some of the top activities, shopping, and dining experiences available in this lively, attractive beach community.



Fun, Sun & Activities





www.sohoyoga.com 1242 Hermosa Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 379-3200 Located just a block from the beach, SoHo Yoga offers both hot yoga and traditional yoga classes. The modern brick and wood interiors are home to flow classes, Kundalini classes, sweat and sculpt, and even classes for kids. The peaceful beachy vibe fills even the most intense workout, and the studio offers restorative yin and stretching classes, too.





www.facebook.com (424) 222-9283 Providing private surf lessons 7 days a week, experienced surf instructors can be reached by text or with a phone call to set up a lesson right on Hermosa’s white sand. First time surfers can even log in with Facebook or create an account, then fill in their height, weight, age, and preferred beach location for solo or group lessons. Boards are provided.





www.hermosacyclery.com 20 13th St.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 374-7816 A long time South Bay favorite, Hermosa Cyclery offers bikes, roller blades, conventional skates, boogie boards, beach chairs, and even volleyballs for rent as well as for sale. They can repair and restore aging bikes, too. This friendly neighborhood shop rents just a few steps from the Strand, so you’ll be conveniently located to take a stroll around one of Hermosa’s best areas. Cruisers, kids’ bikes, and even jogging strollers are available for rent.



Shopping





www.curiousworkshop.com 128 Pier AveHermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 372-8452 Amusing, eclectic gifts, novelties, and hand-made home decor fill the shelves of Curious. The shop offers a unique shopping experience that encourages enjoyable browsing, and it is always crammed with great gift items for any season. Owners Andrew and Bryce Gawdun and store manager Kenley Chapman offer personalized customer service, one of a kind furnishings, books, jewelry, and games.





www.maisonluxehome.com 138 Pier Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254Phone:(310) 372-5552 Shoppers can decorate their homes in style at Maison Luxe, a shop that carries seaside designs both large and small. This is the spot to find shells and coral, lighting, tables, sofas, rugs, and art. Well known for the helpful staff, and a strong beach-style aesthetic, the shop also offers interior design services.





www.sol-baby.com 124 Pier Ave.Hermosa Beach(310) 318-3960 For hip and trendy baby clothes and gear, Sol Baby is top of the line. Here, parents and their offspring will find cute trucker hats and rock n’ roll T-shirts, as well as jeans and much more. The store also has a strong ‘tween girls selection.



Dining





www.greenbelthermosa.com 36 Pier AveHermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 798-6585 Eclectic and healthy fare is served up at Greenbelt, a cozy restaurant with a close-to-the-ocean patio. Located right in Hermosa Plaza less than a block from the sand, this cutting-edge restaurant features dishes such as truffle fries, kale and beet salad, and grilled ahi tuna. They serve home-brewed Kombucha as well as a fine beer and wine selection.





www.thehookandplow.com 425 Pier AveHermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 937-5909 Hermosa Beach’s The Hook & Plough offers farm to table cuisine in a rustic-chic setting. Specials are fresh and inviting, and the entire menu focuses on fresh, deceptively simple offerings prepared with flavorful herbs and organic ingredients. Try the pear burrata salad, short ribs, or mahi-mahi sandwich.





www.themedhb.com 73 Pier AveHermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 318-2666 This friendly, warm cafe features gourmet small plates and tapas, a terrific half-price happy hour, and a full selection of top-notch beer and wine. Try the pan-seared salmon, go with a variety of freshly made hummus dishes, or a cheese platter. The crispy cauliflower is a justified house favorite.

