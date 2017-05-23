Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Waitress Fired After Being Caught In Orlando Bloom’s Bed

May 23, 2017 12:45 PM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Orlando Bloom

Apparently spend the night with Orlando Bloom get some blooming love, some pirate booty, and get fired.

Yep! While dead men tell no tales an, alive waitress does, and this one is telling a tale of her own.

A tale of getting fired after a steamy night with Orlando, which she says was well worth it.

Viviana Ross, 21, was a waitress at the hotel Orlando was staying at in London, where he is there promoting his new film, “Unlocked,” and  she was there working in the bar.

She says for a few nights, she and Orlando would flirt until his last night there he spotted her outside of the hotel and invited her up to his room for a drink.

That must have been a tall drink, because it took all night to drink and in the morning when Bloom took off, he told her to take her time and she did.

Apparently too much time, because as she was lying in Orlando’s bed naked, in walked the manager of the hotel and realized she worked for the hotel and fired her on the spot.

She says she has no regrets and it was well worth it.

Orlando reportedly heard about the firing and called her to apologize.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live