Lisa Loves Showbiz: Waitress Fired After Being Caught In Orlando Bloom’s Bed

Apparently spend the night with Orlando Bloom get some blooming love, some pirate booty, and get fired.

Yep! While dead men tell no tales an, alive waitress does, and this one is telling a tale of her own.

A tale of getting fired after a steamy night with Orlando, which she says was well worth it.

Viviana Ross, 21, was a waitress at the hotel Orlando was staying at in London, where he is there promoting his new film, “Unlocked,” and she was there working in the bar.

She says for a few nights, she and Orlando would flirt until his last night there he spotted her outside of the hotel and invited her up to his room for a drink.

That must have been a tall drink, because it took all night to drink and in the morning when Bloom took off, he told her to take her time and she did.

Apparently too much time, because as she was lying in Orlando’s bed naked, in walked the manager of the hotel and realized she worked for the hotel and fired her on the spot.

She says she has no regrets and it was well worth it.

Orlando reportedly heard about the firing and called her to apologize.