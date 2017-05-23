Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ And ‘The Voice’ Come To An End As ‘The Bachelorette’ Kicks Off

Last night was night one of Dancing With the Stars finale, and the three remaining couples danced two dances each, their redemption dance and their freestyle.

The night belonged to football star, Rashad Jennings, whose redemption rumba dance earned him a perfect score as did his freestyle, putting him on top making him the one to beat.

All the judges loved him.

Tonight, the winner is crowned and given the famed mirror ball trophy.

The Voice also on with their finale last night and tonight. I have said it all along that this season belongs to Lauren Duski from Blake’s Team. Tune in tonight to see if I was right.

The Bachelorette made her debut.

Rachel Lindsay, the first black bachelorette, is here.

In a first for ABC, Rachel revealed she’s engaged and yes, to one of the bachelors from the show.

ABC hoping to entice viewers to tune in to see who she picked and it worked. Especially after this guy (who I am sure is not the guy she picked) but she did give him a rose. Meet Lucas or WHABOOM as he is now called:

So if not him, who?

Well, Jimmy Kimmel, as he does every season, picked the final three guys he thinks Rachel picked. And I must say, he and his wife Molly do have an epic track record.

Kimmel says the final three bachelors will be, Eric who is black and a trainer, Brian who is white and a chiropractor, not only got the first impression rose but he also got a French kiss.

And finally, Jimmy Kimmel says Peter is the one she is engaged to.

Peter is a white guy and a business owner. They both have gaps in their front teeth and the big give away that he is the one says Jimmy, is that she looked at him like women do when they see a pair of shoes they have to have.

No matter what, this season promised to be a season of firsts.