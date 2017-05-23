Best Memorial Day Celebrations In Los Angeles

Fiesta Hermosa
Hermosa Chamber of Commerce
1007 Hermosa Ave.
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 376-0951
www.fiestahermosa.net
Dates: May 27 – 30, 2017 from 10am to 6pm
Memorial Day weekend in Hermosa Beach means the chance to savor Fiesta Hermosa. This three-day festival has been around since 1972, growing into what the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce says is “the largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California.” Along with works by painters, photographers, ceramicists and all other mediums, this outdoor gathering is big on music. Two stages offer tribute bands covering all kinds of top tunes, from rock and roll to country to zydeco and then some. For the little ones, a kiddie carnival providing a 30 foot slide, mechanical rides, a petting zoo with pony rides and a rock climbing wall will be all the rage.
44th Annual Topanga Days County Fair
1440 North Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga, CA 90290
(310) 455-1980
www.topangadays.com
Dates: May 27, 28, 29, 2017
The 44rd Annual Topanga Days event will feature 3 days of great fun for Memorial Day. With dozens of bands rocking multiple stages, plenty of terrific food vendors offering food such as BBQ, pizza and vegan selections as well as a number of prize-winning games for competition lovers, the event will be one you won’t want to miss. Aside from the multiple bands performing, there will also be a parade, bounce houses, slides, games (inflatable and otherwise), face painting and much more!
44th Annual Valley Greek Festival
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
9501 Balboa Blvd.
Northridge, CA 91325
(818) 886-4040
www.valleygreekfestival.com
Dates: May 27-29, 2017
Does delectable Greek food like freshly constructed gyros suit your palate? How about homemade moussaka and juicy souvlaki? These and other Greek delicacies are served up during the 44th Annual Valley Greek Festival fundraiser held on Memorial Day weekend. The Mediterranean delights are only part of the party, which includes the chance to survey the goods available via a number of vendors hawking everything Greek, from music to pottery to jewelry and more. Folk dances from the old country are also a big treat, as is the chance to tour St. Nicholas Church. Admission is just $3 and they offer free parking. Opa!
Canoga Park 28th Annual Memorial Day Parade 2017
Several Locations
www.cpwhchamber.org
Date: May 29, 2017
For those who love a parade on Memorial Day, the festivities in in Chatsworth, Canoga Park and surrounding areas will be a big hit. Now in its 28th year, the event features plenty of floats which are very patriotic! In addition, the parade will feature live music from bands and choral groups, and people participating down the parade route.
Third Annual MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street
Areal (Check-in)
2820 Main St.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
www.mainopolysm.com
Date: May 28, 2017
MAINopoly welcomes locals and people from all walks of life to stop by and visit Main Street businesses in the city of Santa Monica. To not only entertain Angelenos, but also to fundraise for Heal the Bay and Summer SOULstice, Main Street in Santa Monica between Pier Avenue and Bay Street transforms into an fun and interactive Monopoly board game on May 28, 2017. Restaurants will offer samples to customers in this one of a kind “meet and greet” faire highlighting the best of Main Street. Come enjoy delicious food, draft beers and cocktails, and other entertainment!