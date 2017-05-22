We’re Giving You A Four Pack To Disneyland Resort Summer of Heroes 2017

All week long, K-EARTH 101 has your tickets to be among the first to experience the breathtaking thrills and unforgettable music of the new Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT in Disney California Adventure® Park starting May 27th.

For your chance to win, be the right caller at 1-800-232-KRTH(5784) to score four 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to be a part of Summer of Heroes at Disneyland ® Resort and experience this thrilling new attraction!

Not by a phone? Don’t worry! You can enter online right now by clicking HERE!

All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice.

As to Disney properties and artwork ©Disney ©2017 MARVEL