Lisa Loves Showbiz: Cher Honored at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Last night was a big night in music with the Billboard Awards and 71 year old Cher was honored with the Billboard Icon award!

Looking like a 50 year old, Cher belted out, not one, but two performances to prove that she’s nowhere near done.

She began with “Believe” dressed in a silver bikini top and some silver stringy thing and a blonde platinum wig.

Take a listen to this:

Yep! She dressed for “If I Could Turn Back Time” in her original outfit, the same one she wore in the 80’s, that black sexy one piece with that curly hair wig.

Gwen Stefani gave Cher her award to which Cher shared she could do a 5 min plank!

Other fabulous moments at The Billboard Awards were Drake winning big and Celine singing big.

She stunned the crowd with her outfit and her voice as she honored the 20th anniversary of “Titanic” with “My Heart Will Go On”:

That performance brought down the house bringing some, or most I should say, to tears.

Hosts Vanessa and Ludacris both overwhelmed saying, “now that was a moment.”