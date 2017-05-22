Lisa Loves Showbiz: Billy Bush Is Finally Speaking Out About That Infamous Tape

Billy Bush speaking out for the first time since last October, when that now infamous tape of him and Donald Trump came out from Access Hollywood.

Billy spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and Robin Roberts on GMA.

The GMA interview will air tomorrow morning, but we have a clip where Robin asks Billy what it was like when his teenage daughter heard the tape:

Billy says he’s truly remorseful and he does tell The Hollywood Reporter he has gone “through a roller coaster ride” in seven months since that tape leaked.

Bush tells The Hollywood Reporter he spent seven days on a spiritual retreat and now says, “looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic” adding he “didn’t have the strength of character to do it.”

Bush also denied Trump’s excuse that it was just locker room talk saying, “I’m in a lot of locker rooms, I am an athlete and no, that is not the type of conversation that goes on or that I’ve participated in.”

When asked if he’s seen the tape he says he has only watched it three times since 2005 when it was made and he still has no idea who leaked it.

Bush says while he’s not grateful for the moment, he is grateful for what he’s gotten out of it.

He is still looking for a job, but for now is happy to spend time at home with his kids.