Brian May Says Freddie Mercury Lost Most of Foot During AIDS Battle

By Annie Reuter

Queen’s Brian May is set to release his photo-based book about the band, Queen in 3-D, due out May 25. In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, titled Queen, Debauchery and Freddie Mercury, May reveals that Freddie Mercury lost most of his foot while battling AIDS.

“The problem was actually his foot, and tragically there was very little left of it,” the guitarist tells the publication. “Once, he showed it to us at dinner. And he said, ‘Oh Brian, I’m sorry I’ve upset you by showing you that.’ And I said, ‘I’m not upset, Freddie, except to realize you have to put up with all this terrible pain.’”

May further shared that Mercury didn’t often address his battle with AIDS. In fact, he chose not to talk about the illness with his band.

“Of course, we all knew [he had AIDS], but we didn’t want to,” May revealed. “He said, ‘You probably gather that I’m dealing with this thing and I don’t want to talk about it and I don’t want our lives to change, but that’s the situation.’ And then he would move on.”