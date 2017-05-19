Every Weekend Event You Need To Know About In L.A. – May 19

For a healthy group of people, this time of the year comes with some kind of transition. School is wrapping up and even if you aren’t in school, the end of the workweek seems to lighten at least a little as the kiddos take their summer break. There is no better way to work out some of the excitement with a few days of recreational activities. Here is a shortlist of some very cool things to get into this weekend.



Friday, May 19





Great Horror Movie Nights

Old Griffith Park Zoo

Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.greathorrormovienight.com Old Griffith Park ZooGriffith Park4730 Crystal Springs Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90027 There are quite a few unique movie-going experiences, but “Great Horror Movie Nights” is making a convincing argument in becoming the most thrilling of the bunch. If the old, non-functional zoo was an eerie enough in terms of ambiance, organizers have also enlisted the help of roaming monsters to add a bit of jolt to your evening at the theater. This Friday night, the John Carpenter classic Halloween will be screened. Guests are welcomed to bring their own picnic or patronize the snacks and refreshments on site. However, taking in a horror classic amongst the ruins of an abandoned zoo with roaming scare artists might make it difficult to reach for that popcorn.



Saturday, May 20





East L.A. Comic Con

El Gallo Plaza

4545 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.

East Los Angeles, CA 90022

www.eastlacomiccon.com El Gallo Plaza4545 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.East Los Angeles, CA 90022 The East LA Comic Con is the local-centric celebration of comic books and pop culture with a very specific focus. The brainchild of Nostalgic Books & Comics owner Peter J. Mellini, the event hadn’t event finished reaching the corners of the internet before the response began to swell. Balancing the greater picture of comic book and cosplay culture with an emphasis on those that contribute to the community locally, The East LA Comic-Con is yet another example of the kind of passion that allows this community to thrive so well. This DIY tangent to the conventions with bigger production and budgets, give fans an alternative to explore at a much more comfortable pace. With a host of vendors, collectors, and guest appearances, this is like to be the first of many gatherings this kind on the Eastside of Los Angeles.



KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta

Stubhub Center

18400 S Avalon Blvd.

Carson, CA 90746

www.kroq.com Stubhub Center18400 S Avalon Blvd.Carson, CA 90746 Ending its tenure down in Irvine last May, KROQ’s annual summer kickoff known as the Weenie Roast has moved to new digs in the South Bay’s StubHub Center. With the new location comes a line up that is indicative of the grand occasion. Outside of her appearance at Coachella, Lorde has remained elusive in Southern California. She will helm the headlining duties along with performances from the likes of Incubus, Imagine Dragons, Paramore, 311, Lana Del Rey, and the Davey Havok/No Doubt Rhythm section collective, Dreamcar. An important part of the Southern California live music tradition, there is always some kind of newsworthy happening that transpires during the fiesta and for those lucky enough to be there, there’s bragging rights. A religiously sold out event, most fans that experience it a first time always make their way back.



Sunday, May 21





South Bay Beer & Wine Festival

Ernie Howlett Park

25851 Hawthorne Blvd,

Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274

www.sbbeerwinefest.com Ernie Howlett Park25851 Hawthorne Blvd,Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 The crux of this festival is very simple and something everyone can get behind. Celebrating great food, tasty drinks, and great company, there are over 80 exhibitors offering unlimited tastings of their product. Local breweries, regional wine retailers, and local eateries all convene on Ernie Howlett Park to help generate funds that go right back into their own neighborhoods. Driven entirely by volunteers from local Rotary clubs, the food and drink used to sell tickets means plenty of proceeds that benefit local charities that service the South Bay. Of course what is a party without some live entertainment, a detail that festival organizers did not leave out. Between the endless tantalizing options and some live tunes, you’d almost forget this party is all for a purpose.





Crafted Handmade Marketplace

The Port of Los Angeles

10, 112 E 22nd St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 732-1270

www.craftedportla.com The Port of Los Angeles10, 112 E 22nd St.San Pedro, CA 90731(310) 732-1270 Doubling down on a commitment to local artisans, Crafted is one of the most gorgeous communal spaces marketplaces in the Southland. Housing a rotating collection of vendors that range from home goods, fashion, décor, and everything in between, there are over 100 different artisans onsite some 52 weekends a year. The 1940’s era warehouse was completely restored adding an element of ambiance that makes this shopping experience unlike any other. In addition to the curated collection of handcrafts, there are always classes, demos, and performances that can turn a few hours at Crafted into a full afternoon. With the adjacent Brouwerij West and a roster of visiting food trucks, the hang out factor at Crafted ensures you don’t even need to shop if you don’t want to. However, you’re going to want to.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.