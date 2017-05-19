Ann Wilson Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell with Soundgarden Cover

By Hayden Wright

Chris Cornell’s suicide has inspired tributes from Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Tom Morello, Megadeth, and many more to come. Last night, Heart’s Ann Wilson covered “Black Hole Sun” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in remembrance of Cornell’s rich musical legacy. Kimmel’s house band Cleto & The Cletones backed up the rock icon.

The heartfelt performance follows a statement Wilson released yesterday on the news of Cornell’s untimely death.

“It’s important now to keep thoughts of Chris positive,” she wrote. “He is on his way. We loved him well, now wish him well on his journey. He was and is a beautiful soul.”

Watch Wilson cover the Soundgarden classic here.