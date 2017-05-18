Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "No Rain" by Blind Melon

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Robin and Brennan Thicke Are Battling Their Late Father’s Widow Over His Estate

May 18, 2017 9:29 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: alan thicke, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Robin Thicke

Alan Thicke’s sons going to war with their stepmom, Alan’s third wife Tanya, over Alan’s estate.

Robin and Brennan Thicke believe their dad’s widow is trying to steal their fortune. They are accusing her of extortion.

TMZ reporting the boys think Tanya is looking for a bigger piece of the pie than their dad intended to give in the will.

They say she threatened to go to the tabloids if her demands were not met.

Tanya and Alan married in 2005 with a pre-nup,. He died with a will that gave Tanya 25% of Alan’s personal effects, 40% of his remaining estate, a $500,000 life insurance policy, and she can live in their ranch forever.

The boys now want a judge to enforce the pre-nup and the Will.

Tanya denies she is a gold digger and claims she and Alan were about to have a kid. She says she froze her eggs three years ago and planned on getting pregnant this year, after Alan’s 19-year old son Carter moved out.

She also says she never threatened to go to the tabloids.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live